Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl A. Roschetzky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl A. Roschetzky, 76, of Amarillo, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4317 I-40 with Pastor Bill Ivins officiating. Inurnment will be at Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Carl was born December 30, 1942 in Mathis, Texas to George and Lillie Roschetzky. He graduated from Tuloso-Midway High School in Corpus Christi. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969. He married Carolyn Giles Simpson in 1972 in Corpus Christi. Carl worked in Class A maintenance for Koch Industries for 30 years, retiring in 1997. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, beekeeping, and raising chickens. Carl loved being outdoors. He had a small engine repair business on the side. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Georgie Gunn. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Roschetzky; two sons, Joe Simpson and fiancee Erin La Raia of Boerne, and Gary Roschetzky and wife Heather of Lamesa; two daughters, Tracy Simpson-Turner and husband Bill of Dodge City, KS, and Beth Lowry and husband Geoff of Amarillo; three sisters, Linda Seaquist and husband Freddie, and Barbara Thompson all of Corpus Christi, and Margie Dittlinger and husband James of Ingram; a brother, Tony Roschetzky of Corpus Christi; and ten grandchildren. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 4317 I-40, Amarillo, TX 79106. Cards and flowers may be sent to Vibra Hospital, 7501 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, Texas 79124 in c/o Carolyn Roschetzky in Room 105.









Carl A. Roschetzky, 76, of Amarillo, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4317 I-40 with Pastor Bill Ivins officiating. Inurnment will be at Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Carl was born December 30, 1942 in Mathis, Texas to George and Lillie Roschetzky. He graduated from Tuloso-Midway High School in Corpus Christi. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969. He married Carolyn Giles Simpson in 1972 in Corpus Christi. Carl worked in Class A maintenance for Koch Industries for 30 years, retiring in 1997. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, beekeeping, and raising chickens. Carl loved being outdoors. He had a small engine repair business on the side. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Georgie Gunn. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Roschetzky; two sons, Joe Simpson and fiancee Erin La Raia of Boerne, and Gary Roschetzky and wife Heather of Lamesa; two daughters, Tracy Simpson-Turner and husband Bill of Dodge City, KS, and Beth Lowry and husband Geoff of Amarillo; three sisters, Linda Seaquist and husband Freddie, and Barbara Thompson all of Corpus Christi, and Margie Dittlinger and husband James of Ingram; a brother, Tony Roschetzky of Corpus Christi; and ten grandchildren. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 4317 I-40, Amarillo, TX 79106. Cards and flowers may be sent to Vibra Hospital, 7501 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, Texas 79124 in c/o Carolyn Roschetzky in Room 105. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close