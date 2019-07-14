Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Allen Menke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Allen Menke, 75, of both Carefree, Arizona and Hereford, Texas, died peacefully on July 5, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.



He was born January 6, 1944 in Tinley Park, Illinois to his parents, Hank and Hilda Menke.



Carl grew up on a farm and always wanted to be a farmer, but his studies led him on a different path at first.



He graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor's degree in business and was a founding member of the Sigma Chi Omega fraternity that eventually became a chapter of Sigma Chi. Carl also met his wife, Shelley, at NAU in 1963.



After college, Carl started out his career in the insurance industry as a salesman and finished as a CEO before going on to become the Chief Operating Officer of Circus Circus Enterprises in Las Vegas.



After leaving Las Vegas, Carl recalled his dream of farming and purchased a cattle feedyard and some farmland in Texas, where he grew corn and wheat each year.



While farming was his passion, Carl also enjoyed deep sea fishing in Mexico and made some great family memories doing so over the years.



Carl deeply valued his friends and family and taught his children that anything worth doing is worth doing right and the things you work for will mean more than the things given to you.



Carl is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shelley Menke of Carefree; son, Brent Menke and wife Benedicte of Phoenix; daughter, Michelle Bailey and husband Donny of Simi Valley, California; and 2 grandchildren, Melia and Jayden Menke of Phoenix. He is also survived by his sister, Dolores Lucas of Phoenix.



Instead of a formal service, a private celebration of Carl's life will be held by his family on July 28, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5801 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, Arizona, 85054.

Carl Allen Menke, 75, of both Carefree, Arizona and Hereford, Texas, died peacefully on July 5, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.He was born January 6, 1944 in Tinley Park, Illinois to his parents, Hank and Hilda Menke.Carl grew up on a farm and always wanted to be a farmer, but his studies led him on a different path at first.He graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor's degree in business and was a founding member of the Sigma Chi Omega fraternity that eventually became a chapter of Sigma Chi. Carl also met his wife, Shelley, at NAU in 1963.After college, Carl started out his career in the insurance industry as a salesman and finished as a CEO before going on to become the Chief Operating Officer of Circus Circus Enterprises in Las Vegas.After leaving Las Vegas, Carl recalled his dream of farming and purchased a cattle feedyard and some farmland in Texas, where he grew corn and wheat each year.While farming was his passion, Carl also enjoyed deep sea fishing in Mexico and made some great family memories doing so over the years.Carl deeply valued his friends and family and taught his children that anything worth doing is worth doing right and the things you work for will mean more than the things given to you.Carl is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shelley Menke of Carefree; son, Brent Menke and wife Benedicte of Phoenix; daughter, Michelle Bailey and husband Donny of Simi Valley, California; and 2 grandchildren, Melia and Jayden Menke of Phoenix. He is also survived by his sister, Dolores Lucas of Phoenix.Instead of a formal service, a private celebration of Carl's life will be held by his family on July 28, 2019.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5801 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, Arizona, 85054. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 14 to July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close