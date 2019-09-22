Carl Lee Davis (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Obituary
Carl Lee Davis, died on September 17, 2019.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 23 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Amarillo, Texas. Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Born in Turkey, Texas, January 2, 1931. He grew up In Gray Mule, a suburb of Quitaque. Later on he moved to Quitaque and worked at a service station. He met Doris McKay from Turkey and were later married in Clovis, NM on October 28, 1950.

In 1952, he was drafted in the Army and stationed in Germany. Upon his return, they moved to Amarillo. Corky and his brother Durwood became partners in the car business for the next 50 years.

In 1958, they had a son Scott.

He is survived by his wife, Doris, son Scott, sisters Rose and Maebelle , plus five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed.

Best Husband and Dad ever.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
