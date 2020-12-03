Carl Wayne Tippin, 88, of Amarillo, TX passed away December 2, 2020.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Born June 17, 1932, in Cushing, Oklahoma to Raymond and Eva Oliver, Carl Wayne Oliver was adopted by Carl and Opal Tippin at age three when his biological mother passed.
He served in active military duty in the US Marine Corp during the Korean War. After discharge from the Marines, he went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company working there for 17 years and lived in Stinnett. He moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in 1969 and worked for Marinas. Returning to Texas in 1975, Carl resumed work at Phillips until 1994 when he retired. He and his late wife Martha most recently called Amarillo home but primarily enjoyed traveling thousands of miles as "RV'ers." They were regular snowbirds who traveled to Del Rio for 20+ years each winter.
Carl is survived by two children, son Carl Gene Tippin; daughter Jackie Payne and husband Bruce; granddaughter Jennifer Payne Cunningham and husband Jake of Austin; brother Ray Oliver and sister-in-law Louise; sister May Tippin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
.