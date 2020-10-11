Carl Wilson Ellis passed away September 26, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Carl was born July 23, 1943 in Perryton, Texas to Benjamin Drew and Mary Lee Wilson Ellis. His family also included his cherished three siblings; Stacy Ellis, Lindy McGarraugh and Ben Ellis.
Carl graduated from Perryton High School in 1961 and attended Texas Christian University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Degree in 1966. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966 and served until 1969 and left as a Lieutenant Junior Grade. He returned to Perryton and was a farmer and rancher. In 1977 he married Julie Elizey. Along with his continued interest in farming and ranching he went to work at First National Bank where he became Chairman, President and CEO. The bank expanded and changed it's name to FirstBank Southwest. April 28, 2002 Carl was blessed with the gift of a lung transplant at UCSD in San Diego, California. It blessed him and his family for 18 1/2 years. In 2004 he retired and moved to Imperial Beach, California where he and Julie were blessed with a wonderful neighborhood of friends.
His Interment will be October 14, 2020 at Miramar National Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Lynn Oliver, his parents Drew and Mary Lee Ellis and his sister, Stacy Ellis.
He is survived by his wife, Julie, sister Lindy McGarraugh, brother Ben Ellis, his children Brian Ellis and wife Jennifer, Jake Elizey and wife Shelby Elizey, Courtney Jordan, Joel Oliver and wife Emily. He loved his Grandchildren who are Harper and Wilson Ellis, Wynn, Jax, and Bennett Oliver, McCall and Jack Elizey, Blade Hawes, Emerson Jordan, Mia, Morgan and Samantha Mir, his Mother In Law Evelyn Close, sister in law Jacqueline Naylor, brother in law Allen Cunningham and a host of wonderful nieces and nephews.
A special thanks goes to his family, his Bank family, his friends and his wonderful medical team at UCSD.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to a favorite charity
as well as considering organ donation.