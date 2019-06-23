Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlton Gibson Pippin. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial service 11:00 AM Hillside Christian Church Chapel - West Campu Send Flowers Obituary

Carlton Gibson Pippin died Thursday, June 20, 2019.



Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Hillside Christian Church Chapel - West Campus, 6100 South Soncy Road with Blake Clevenger and Casey Stokes officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.



Carl was born December 29, 1954 in Jackson, Michigan to Muriel Gibson Pippin and Henry Carlton Pippin. When Carl was young, his family moved to Southern California where he grew up as a classic 60s Baby Boomer.



After graduating from Madison High School in 1972, Carl worked for the San Diego school district with dreams of pursuing a career in real estate. As a young man, Carl loved two things; surfing and surfing. The beach is where he found happiness. In 1975, Carl married Becky Katen and from there started a family. In 1980 he found his way to Amarillo and settled down to begin his career in real estate. Carl's life in Amarillo was devoted to his family and business. In 2012, the call of the sand and waves became too strong so he retired as President of Lawyers Title to move back to the beach. No matter where Carl was, he found true friendship. He was a great mentor, loyal friend, loving father and "Pop".



Carl is preceded in death by his father Henry Carlton Pippin, his mother Muriel Gibson Bailey and her husband Ace Bailey.



Carl is survived by his children Monica Kuhn and her husband Brandon, Carrie Pippin, and Carl Pippin Jr. and eight grandchildren: Madison, Katen, Makayla, Emma, Will, Lucy, Mary & Jake.



In Lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials be made to the Amarillo Meals on Wheels, 219 SW 7th, Amarillo, TX 79101.





