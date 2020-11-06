Carlyn Emma Kunkel passed into the loving arms of Jesus her Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Carlyn was born in Plainview, TX on August 22, 1947 to A. G. and Emma (Boedeker) Bontke.
Carlyn has been a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 20 years.
Survivors include her mother, Emma; sisters, Shirley and Dianna (David); husband, Martin; sons, Rodney, Shannon, and Dwain; and granddaughter, Demi.
Carlyn's funeral will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amarillo at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Burial will follow in the Plainview Cemetery at 2:30 pm. The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com