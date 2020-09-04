1/1
Carmie J. Jung
1972 - 2020
Carmie J. Jung, 48, of Canyon became an Angel on August 31, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Canyon Country Church, 2600 FM 3331, Canyon, TX 79015. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m., in Memorial Park Cemetery in Vega. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Carmie J. Jung was born August 23, 1972 in Lawton, OK. Carmie was a kind, caring, selfless person, always putting others ahead of himself. He was a loved son, dad, husband, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He loved his wife and children. They were the light of his life. Carmie was the first person to lend a hand to anyone in need, even if he didn't know you. He was very dedicated and hardworking. His coworkers loved him and always enjoyed his sense of humor. Carmie loved spending time with his family, riding his motorcycle, grilling, gardening, and wearing camo. He will be missed so very much.

He is preceded in death by grandad, Melvin Mason; granny, Lorean Mason; mother, Karen Mason; grandma, Pauline Spiga; and grandpa, Dominique Spiga.

Carmie is survived by his wife, Kristy Jung; daughters, Alex Jung, Kortney Jung, and Carmie Jung; father, Sam Mason; sister, Kristal Farmer; and brothers, Chad Mason, Teddy Jung and Cody Mason.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
