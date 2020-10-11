1/1
Carol Ann Wheatley
1938 - 2020
Carol Ann Wheatley died on October 8, 2020.

Carol was born on September 3, 1938 in Pawnee, Oklahoma to Carl and Rubye Jo Crowder. She Graduated from Kingfisher High School in Kingfisher, Oklahoma then received her bachelor's degree from OSU at Stillwater, Oklahoma. Carol worked for AISD for 36 years; six years at Emerson Elementary and thirty years at Sunrise Elementary. She was a member of Washington Ave. Christian Church.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Rubye Jo Crowder, and her husband, Mack Wheatley.

She is survived by her cousins, John Crowder and Russ Lawson, her "Ya-Ya Sisters", Kathy Bailey, Karen Horner, and Rita Williams, and her caretakers, Barbara K., Barbara S., Adella, Dee, Casey, Tameka, Brandi, and Becky from BSA Hospice Southwest.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Carol's memory to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation at P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Ma 01061-0515; The American Heart Association at www2.heart.org; or Washington Avenue Christian Church at 3800 S. Washington, Amarillo, TX 79110.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
1 entry
October 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
