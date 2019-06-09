Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Craig Cowan-Lanyon. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Craig Cowan-Lanyon of Tucson, Arizona passed away on March 20, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Mausoleum of Llano Cemetery, 2900 South Hayes Street. The family requests that memorials be made to the .



Carol was born in Amarillo, Texas on August 15, 1940. She attended Amarillo High School and graduated from The Hockaday School in Dallas, Texas in 1958. Carol attended The University of Arizona briefly, before transferring to The University of Geneva, Switzerland. As a young girl, Carol had a propensity for travel and adventure.



Carol helped launch the Humane Society of Albuquerque, New Mexico in the 1960's. Later, she volunteered extensively with the Junior League of Amarillo and worked at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. She compiled a collection of holiday recipes and songs titled "Sleep In Heavenly Peas" as told to her by St. Andrew's Day School students. Eventually, Carol returned to beloved Arizona, where she resumed her education, graduating from The University of Arizona with a B.A. in General Studies. She mastered the Italian language and traveled extensively in Italy while working on an advanced degree. She obtained a M.F.A. from California State University-Dominguez Hills in Early Florentine Renaissance Art History. Carol loved artistic travel and spent the later part of her life oil painting. She was a patron of the arts, donating a Warren Davis painting to the Amarillo High School Collection. Carol also enjoyed building an art collection, frequently from artists she had studied alongside.



Carol married the late, Ken Runyon-Lanyon in 2009 whom she felt was one of the finest men she had ever known. The couple enjoyed much laughter and love with a mutual appreciation for travel. She published a memoir, "Miz Bambo," which described delightful adventures while traveling with her mother. Carol returned to Texas, where her final exhibit of artwork was created while living at Silverado Memory Care. Her artwork was chosen for the company's 2018 national Christmas card.



Carol is survived by two daughters including Amy Cowan of Austin, Texas and five fabulous grandchildren.





