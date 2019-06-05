Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lea Marie (Clark) Marriott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Lea Marie Clark Marriott, 76, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Humble TX. She was born on August 7, 1942 in Long Beach CA.



Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Holley Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with Bob & Sylvia Jordan officiating.



Carol lived most of her adult like in the Panhandle & Amarillo area of Texas. She lived the last 6 years in Houston, TX. She was a member of South Georgia Baptist Church in Amarillo, TX. She loved her family and doted on her grandchildren. She loved watching old classic movies and knew and remembered all the actors. She loved to dance, going to the lake and cooking for family gatherings.



She is survived by sons Bruce Fleming, Curtis Fleming & Carroll Marriott; daughters Brenda Dietmeier, Cathryn Mondry & Sylvia Jordan. 13 Grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sister Shirley Lester.

Carol Lea Marie Clark Marriott, 76, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Humble TX. She was born on August 7, 1942 in Long Beach CA.Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Holley Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with Bob & Sylvia Jordan officiating.Carol lived most of her adult like in the Panhandle & Amarillo area of Texas. She lived the last 6 years in Houston, TX. She was a member of South Georgia Baptist Church in Amarillo, TX. She loved her family and doted on her grandchildren. She loved watching old classic movies and knew and remembered all the actors. She loved to dance, going to the lake and cooking for family gatherings.She is survived by sons Bruce Fleming, Curtis Fleming & Carroll Marriott; daughters Brenda Dietmeier, Cathryn Mondry & Sylvia Jordan. 13 Grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sister Shirley Lester. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 5 to June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close