Carol Lea Marie Clark Marriott, 76, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Humble TX. She was born on August 7, 1942 in Long Beach CA.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Holley Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with Bob & Sylvia Jordan officiating.
Carol lived most of her adult like in the Panhandle & Amarillo area of Texas. She lived the last 6 years in Houston, TX. She was a member of South Georgia Baptist Church in Amarillo, TX. She loved her family and doted on her grandchildren. She loved watching old classic movies and knew and remembered all the actors. She loved to dance, going to the lake and cooking for family gatherings.
She is survived by sons Bruce Fleming, Curtis Fleming & Carroll Marriott; daughters Brenda Dietmeier, Cathryn Mondry & Sylvia Jordan. 13 Grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sister Shirley Lester.
