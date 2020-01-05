Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Monroe. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Glenda Carrol Monroe, 86, of Amarillo, known to everyone as Carol, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019.



Carol was born November 18, 1933, in Turkey, Texas, to James Ezra and Edna Etheridge Duncan. She was raised in Canyon, TX, and graduated from Canyon High School in 1951. She graduated from West Texas State University in 1970.



She married Tom L. Monroe on August 21, 1953.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. "Dee" and Edna Duncan; brothers Kenneth E. Duncan, Hugh G. Duncan, James M. Duncan, and John C. Duncan; sister Wilma June McEntire; nephews Don Hugh Duncan and Dale Jay Ratliff; and niece Kelly A. Culpepper.



Survivors include her husband, Tom, of Amarillo; son, Michael B. Monroe and wife, Janet, of Arlington, TX; daughter, Janet C. Mitts of Dallas; brother, Don W. Duncan and wife, Diane, of Longview; sisters, Mary Jane Tarrab of Amarillo, and Sharon L. Ratliff of Canyon; sisters-in-law Lynn Duncan of Amarillo, and Janetta Duncan of Amarillo; grandchildren, Bryan D. Monroe and wife, Amber, of Arlington, TX, Brooke E. Nobles and husband, Charles, of Abilene, TX, and Brandon M. Monroe and wife, Emily, of College Station; six great-grandchildren, Ryder Monroe, Asher Monroe, Magdalene Monroe, Landry Nobles, Paisley Nobles, and Austin Nobles; and a host of nephews and nieces, along with their spouses and children.



Memorial services will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 11, at Central Church of Christ in Amarillo with Glen Walton and Allan Stanglin officiating.



Memorials may be sent to Christian Relief Fund, P.O. Box 79670, Amarillo, TX 79114-1670; or



High Plains Children's Home, 11461 S. Western St., Amarillo, TX 79118.



www.boxwellbrothers.com





