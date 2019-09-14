Carol Simpson, 74, of Amarillo died September 8, 2019.
Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St.
Carol was born June 18, 1945 in Perryton, TX to Floyd and Vida Coffin. She was a beloved mother, sister, and grandmother. Carol worked in the medical field as an LVN. Carol was an animal lover and enjoyed baking, making jewelry and tending to her garden.
Carol is survived by 5 daughters, Christie Morgan (Tom), Dena L. Baker (Brad), Theresa Bookout (Terry), Jeanie Stametz (Dean) and Janie Aggas (Trent); 2 sisters, Gloria Freeman and Joy Miller; and 10 grandchildren, Cherish Baker Shannon, Grace Morgan, Landon Aggas, Nick Vaughn, Hailee Bookout, Hannah Jaramillo, Jonah Jaramillo, Ella Jaramillo and Braden Baker.
The family suggests memorials be made to the , 5410 Bell St. #411, Amarillo, TX 79109 or ASPCA, 11901 S. Coulter St., Amarillo, TX 79119.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019