Carol (Stone) White, 68, of Center, Texas died September 29, 2020. Carol White, 68, of Center, Texas, formerly of Perryton, Texas, passed away September 29, 2020 at Pine Grove Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. There will be a family visitation at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ochiltree Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Britton officiating. Local arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton



