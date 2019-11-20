Carola Ann (Kelley) Hamilton, of Amarillo, TX. died November 14, 2019, after a courageous five-year health battle.
Memorial Services will be at 3:00 P.M., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2525 Wimberly Rd. Amarillo, Texas.
Carola was born March 25, 1947 to Roberta (Becky) Kelley and J.C. Kelley. She grew up and attended schools in Amarillo and Canyon as well as West Texas State University. After college she married John Hamilton and together, with their own hands built their home and their family.
Before her retirement from Jack B. Kelly, she worked for First National Bank of Amarillo, and Mesa Petroleum. After her early retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband, whose work enabled them to experience many adventures, and create wonderful memories together.
Carola took great pleasure in cross stitching, painting gifts for her friends and family, as well as reading, and any and all possible time spent in the mountains of Colorado. Another great enjoyment was decorating her home for all holidays for others to enjoy as well as her family.
Carola's joyful, kind, caring and gentle spirit, and her love and faithfulness were ever present and inspiring.
Carola was preceded to Heaven by her mother, father, and brother, Butch Kelley.
She is survived by her husband, John, with whom forty-nine years of companionship were enjoyed. Also surviving are her sons, Shannon (Don), and Matt and wife Whitney; and her mother-in-law, Juanita Hamilton. She was also blessed with six grandchildren.
The family extends a sincere thank you to her caregivers for their compassionate, kind and personal care throughout her illness.
Any memorials may be donated to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019