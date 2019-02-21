Caroline Isbell Pulliam, 83, of Perryton died February 19, 2019. Caroline Isbell Pulliam, 83, of Perryton, Texas died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Perryton. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at First Christian Church of Perryton, officiated by Rev. Dan Anderson. Burial will follow at Ochiltree Cemetery, with arrangements by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
