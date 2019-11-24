On Monday, November 18, 2019, Carolyn Ann Pierce passed away peacefully in McKinney, Texas at the age of 86.
Carolyn was born in Clarendon, Tx on April 21,1933 to James and Loree Cornelius. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1951.
Carolyn married her longtime friend Robert Lloyd Pierce in 1952. She loved telling their two children how she fell in love with Bob in seventh grade. They shared 64 wonderful years together.
After retiring from their furniture business in Dallas, Tx, Carolyn and Bob fulfilled a shared dream of traveling the country, with their beloved dog Gizmo, RV style, for ten years. Everywhere she went, Carolyn made many friends and kept in touch with them through the years.
Carolyn loved walking on the beaches in Cape May, NJ, playing cards, singing along with Willie Nelson in the car and talking with her friends and family. Her family and friends will remember her sense of humor.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her father, James Cornelious and mother, Loree Cornelious.
She is survived by her sister Kay and husband Jerry Feferman, brother-in-law Carroll Ray (Sylvia) Pierce, her son Steven (Susan) Pierce, and daughter Karen (Robert) Bredehoft, six grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and two nephews. All of who she loved and touched deeply.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019