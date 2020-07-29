1/1
Carolyn Carleton Campsey
1948 - 2020
Carolyn Carleton Campsey, 72, of Amarillo, TX passed away July 26, 2020.

Graveside services will be at Noon (MST), Friday, July 31, 2020, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Carlsbad, NM. Memorial services will be at Polk Street United Methodist Church at a later date. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Carolyn was born in Big Spring, TX on June 24, 1948, to Artha Blair and Bishop Alsie H. Carleton.

Carolyn graduated with her bachelor's degree from Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, VA.

Carolyn married Billy Campsey in Houston, TX on September 30, 1978, they were married for 42 years.

Carolyn enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Colorado. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends in both Texas and Colorado. Carolyn was a very accomplished knitter and instructed many friends in the art.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, beloved pets, K.C. and Casa, two brothers and their families, one uncle, and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk St., Amarillo, Texas 79101.

Viewing will be available from 8:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, and Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 28, 2020
She was my neighbor and she was a amazing person
Halee Quirk
Neighbor
