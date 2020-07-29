Carolyn Carleton Campsey, 72, of Amarillo, TX passed away July 26, 2020.
Graveside services will be at Noon (MST), Friday, July 31, 2020, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Carlsbad, NM. Memorial services will be at Polk Street United Methodist Church at a later date. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Carolyn was born in Big Spring, TX on June 24, 1948, to Artha Blair and Bishop Alsie H. Carleton.
Carolyn graduated with her bachelor's degree from Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, VA.
Carolyn married Billy Campsey in Houston, TX on September 30, 1978, they were married for 42 years.
Carolyn enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Colorado. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends in both Texas and Colorado. Carolyn was a very accomplished knitter and instructed many friends in the art.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, beloved pets, K.C. and Casa, two brothers and their families, one uncle, and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk St., Amarillo, Texas 79101.
Viewing will be available from 8:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, and Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.
