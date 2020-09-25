Carolyn Kreycik Engler, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 with family by her side.



The oldest of four, Carol was born on September 7, 1930 in Los Angeles, California to John and Martha Kreycik. She enjoyed an early life raised on the family ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska surrounded by many cousins from neighboring ranches and caring for her pony Trinket. It was during this time that Carol also grew into a beautiful pianist. Carol went on to graduate from Brownell Hall in Omaha, Nebraska.



Carol was loved by all who knew her for her kind spirit, overabundance of compassion, and strong moral compass. However, Carol will be most remembered as a devoted and beloved family matriarch. She was a loving mother to Michael Engler, Teresa Raizen, Matthew Engler, Mark Engler, Jennifer Engler, and Sara Cady. Cherished Mother-in-Law to Dalia Engler (wife of Michael), Dan Raizen (husband of Teresa), Tom Coleman (husband of Jenifer), and Steve Cady (husband of Sara). "Grammie" to her nine grandchildren; Rachel Jordan, Garrett Engler, Ryan Engler, Nathaniel Raizen, Benjamin Raizen, Claire Raizen, Jaxon Cady, Sofia Cady, and Emma Engler; and four great-grandchildren Abigael Jordan, August Jordan, Trevor Engler, and Tyler Engler.



She was a talented and accomplished artist creating many treasured tole paintings and cross-stitch heirlooms. She loved cross word puzzles, cups of coffee no matter the time of day, and could always be counted on to keep the lights on in her kitchen for late night talks. Carol developed many deep and meaningful friendships over her many years and it was easy to see she was abundantly blessed by such devoted friends. She was a 40 year Breast Cancer Survivor who loved her workouts and was still actively taking Pilates until this past spring.



Throughout Carol's life she volunteered for many significant projects and has been committed to many charitable organizations and causes. Carol was an adored Girl Scout Leader and many women today have attributed their successes to Carol, a testament to her strong character and natural mentoring skills. Her unwavering dedication was instrumental in the building of the Dumas Catholic Church. Her legacy lives on across many of the organizations she volunteered with and supported all across the Texas Panhandle.



Her life will be celebrated amongst family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Carol's memory can be made to The Girl Scouts of Central Texas.



