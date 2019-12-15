Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn R. Burchfiel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Ruth Burchfiel, 83, of Amarillo died Monday, December 9, 2019.



Visitation will be today from 2-3:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Paramount Baptist Church with Pastor Lance Herrington as officiant. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Liberal Cemetery with Pastor Keith Anglemeyer of First United Methodist Church in Liberal, KS as officiant. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Carolyn was born November 25, 1936 in Liberal, KS to Joseph E. and Elsie (Arnett) Johnson. She attended school in Liberal and graduated from Liberal High School in 1954. Carolyn continued her education at Northwest Texas Hospital School of Nursing in Amarillo, TX graduating in 1957 as a Registered Nurse. She was a popular classmate and well known for her quick wit and sense of humor. Carolyn began her nursing career at Epworth Hospital in Liberal, KS but then moved to Houston, TX for 1.5 years to learn cardiovascular nursing under pioneer Cardiovascular Surgeons, Dr. Michael DeBakey and Dr. Denton Cooley. She then returned to Liberal, KS for another 5 years of nursing at Epworth Hospital before making her final move to Amarillo, TX to work the remainder of her career as a surgical nurse at Baptist Hospital and for several local physicians: Neurosurgeon Dr. William Price, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jeff Moore and Anesthesiologist/Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist Dr. Bejan Daneshfar. Carolyn retired in October 1999 after 42 years of nursing service.



Carolyn married the love of her life, Kenneth J. Burchfiel on August 26, 1966 in Santa Fe, NM. They made their home in Amarillo for the duration of their marriage where Ken owned Burchfiel Steel Erectors, Inc. He died on June 20, 1990. Carolyn was a member of Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo for many years and enjoyed her Senior Sunday School class under the leadership of Pastor Lance Herrington. She loved to garden as well as take care of her Miniature Schnauzers. Carolyn was an excellent cook and enjoyed reading cookbooks and trying out new recipes while entertaining for her family and friends. She took 11 years of piano lessons when she was a girl and continued that love of playing her piano throughout her life. Carolyn and Ken enjoyed many fishing and camping trips to Jackson Hole, WY and other favorite mountainous fishing spots. Carolyn was a friend to many and never knew a stranger. She was loved by many of her nieces and nephews and was always "that aunt" each kid wanted to show their special toy to or shared their life stories with before anyone else.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; brothers, Howard, Floyd, Russell, Raymond, and John Wendell; and sisters, Kathryn Wood and Ila Jean Bowen.



Carolyn is survived by brother, Kenneth Johnson of Liberal; nephew, Gregg (Christine) Johnson and their daughter, Courtney of Amarillo; nieces, Jody (Hank) Hehmsoth and their son, Milo, Jan (Stephen) Hockey and their son, Finn of Austin, Kathy Clay and her daughter Melissa and family of Grand Prairie, niece, Janet (Dan) Hummel of Highlands Ranch, CO, Joanell Short of Hooker, OK, and Jeanne Moore of Liberal; nephew, Brent (Gina) Lile of Booker; niece, Marlena Johnson and nephew Randy Johnson of Michigan; and many additional nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends, Betty Jane Buchanan of Liberal and Betty Fowler of Grandbury.



