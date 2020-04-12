Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn "Omi" (Mixon) Robinson. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Robinson, 86, of Amarillo passed away on April 9, 2020.



Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Carolyn was born on August 5, 1933 to Ruby Lee Morgan Mixon and James Garlon Mixon in Erick, Oklahoma.



The family moved to Borger, Texas where she graduated from high school in 1951. Carolyn attended West Texas College in Canyon, Texas where she met the love of her life Harold "Robbie" Robinson. They dated 2 months, borrowed a car and $25.00 from his grandparents and went to Clovis, NM and got married on April 5, 1952. They were married for 57 years when he passed away on January 5, 2009.



5 was her lucky number since both of their birthdays were on the 5th and they got married on the 5th. At the horseraces she always bet $5 on the 5th horse in the 5th race to win.



Carolyn was a master seamstress. She purchased her first sewing machine with S&H green stamps when she needed maternity clothes. She taught herself to sew everything from clothes and tablecloths to pillows and wedding dresses. After she retired, she began cross-stitching, completing hundreds of beautiful pictures. In the evening, you could always find her in her chair working on a cross stitch, puffing on a cigarette and drinking bourbon and water.



She worked for over 30 years as a bookkeeper for several companies in Amarillo. She was so good at pinching pennies that one of her favorite bosses dubbed her Miss Money Penny.



Carolyn lived for and loved weekends spent at their house at Lake Meredith. With her favorite red fishing pole, she usually caught the first fish of the day and the most over the weekend. There was always a pot of beans on the stove, a pan of cornbread in the oven and a freezer of her famous vanilla ice cream on the patio where everybody gathered for a good time.



She was poised, feisty, sharp tongued, beautiful, hardworking, fun loving, punctual, creative, strong, and many more adjectives. We will all miss her dearly.



Carolyn had a son, Kevin Robinson, and wife, Terri; daughter, Kela Henderson and husband, Charlie; three grandchildren, Keli Robinson Gillis and husband, Lyle, Morgan Henderson Molesworth and partner, Brian Elliott and Charles (C.C.) Henderson. She also had three great-grandchildren, Kooper Molesworth, Hasten Gillis and Lynlea Gillis.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lou Jane Pace and her husband, and her son.





Carolyn Robinson, 86, of Amarillo passed away on April 9, 2020.Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Carolyn was born on August 5, 1933 to Ruby Lee Morgan Mixon and James Garlon Mixon in Erick, Oklahoma.The family moved to Borger, Texas where she graduated from high school in 1951. Carolyn attended West Texas College in Canyon, Texas where she met the love of her life Harold "Robbie" Robinson. They dated 2 months, borrowed a car and $25.00 from his grandparents and went to Clovis, NM and got married on April 5, 1952. They were married for 57 years when he passed away on January 5, 2009.5 was her lucky number since both of their birthdays were on the 5th and they got married on the 5th. At the horseraces she always bet $5 on the 5th horse in the 5th race to win.Carolyn was a master seamstress. She purchased her first sewing machine with S&H green stamps when she needed maternity clothes. She taught herself to sew everything from clothes and tablecloths to pillows and wedding dresses. After she retired, she began cross-stitching, completing hundreds of beautiful pictures. In the evening, you could always find her in her chair working on a cross stitch, puffing on a cigarette and drinking bourbon and water.She worked for over 30 years as a bookkeeper for several companies in Amarillo. She was so good at pinching pennies that one of her favorite bosses dubbed her Miss Money Penny.Carolyn lived for and loved weekends spent at their house at Lake Meredith. With her favorite red fishing pole, she usually caught the first fish of the day and the most over the weekend. There was always a pot of beans on the stove, a pan of cornbread in the oven and a freezer of her famous vanilla ice cream on the patio where everybody gathered for a good time.She was poised, feisty, sharp tongued, beautiful, hardworking, fun loving, punctual, creative, strong, and many more adjectives. We will all miss her dearly.Carolyn had a son, Kevin Robinson, and wife, Terri; daughter, Kela Henderson and husband, Charlie; three grandchildren, Keli Robinson Gillis and husband, Lyle, Morgan Henderson Molesworth and partner, Brian Elliott and Charles (C.C.) Henderson. She also had three great-grandchildren, Kooper Molesworth, Hasten Gillis and Lynlea Gillis.She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lou Jane Pace and her husband, and her son. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close