Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn (Giles) Roschetzky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Giles Roschetzky, 72, of Amarillo, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date.



Carolyn was born August 11, 1947 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Leroy and Gemma Giles. The family moved to Amarillo, Texas when Carolyn was very young. She graduated from Tascosa High School in 1965, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1971 at West Texas State University. Carolyn went on to earn a Master's of Science degree at Texas A&M University at Kingsville in 1984. She married Carl Roschetzky in 1972 in Corpus Christi. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage together until Carl's death in December of 2019. Carolyn taught at Robstown High School from 1971-1975, Odem High School from 1975-1985, Calallen High School from 1985-1997, all in the Corpus Christi area. She and Carl moved to Amarillo from Corpus Christi in 1997, and she taught at Amarillo High School, until her retirement in 2007. Carolyn continued to substitute teach for the next 10 years. Carolyn has been a very active church member all her life, serving as youth leader at First United Methodist Church of Odem. She was a member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Amarillo, as well as United Methodist Women. She volunteered at BSA Hospice of the Southwest, and was very involved in her sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma, the Zeta Delta Chapter. Carolyn was very involved with 4-H over the years, and was currently serving as president of the Adult Potter County Extension Program. Carolyn adored her grandkids, and loved spending time with them.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Carl Roschetzky.



Survivors include two sons, Joe Simpson and wife Erin of Boerne, and Gary Roschetzky and wife Heather of Lamesa; two daughters, Tracy Simpson-Turner and husband Bill of Dodge City, KS, and Beth Lowry of Amarillo; two brothers, Les Giles and his wife De of Amarillo, and Phil Giles of Salt Lake City, UT; and 13 grandchildren, Caleb Myers, Ryland Myers, Abby Turner, Joanna Lowry, Sean Lowry, Aaron Lowry, Trevor Simpson, Shaun La Raia, Austin La Raia, Samantha La Raia, Hunter Roschetzky, Jordyn Roschetzky, and Aubrey Roschetzky.



The family suggests memorials may be made to District 2 4-H Excell, 1409 Lubbock Hwy, Lamesa, TX 79331; or to Zeta Delta Grant & Aid for Young Educators, c/o Monique Dupuis, 2219 Peach Tree, Amarillo, TX 79109.





Carolyn Giles Roschetzky, 72, of Amarillo, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date.Carolyn was born August 11, 1947 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Leroy and Gemma Giles. The family moved to Amarillo, Texas when Carolyn was very young. She graduated from Tascosa High School in 1965, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1971 at West Texas State University. Carolyn went on to earn a Master's of Science degree at Texas A&M University at Kingsville in 1984. She married Carl Roschetzky in 1972 in Corpus Christi. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage together until Carl's death in December of 2019. Carolyn taught at Robstown High School from 1971-1975, Odem High School from 1975-1985, Calallen High School from 1985-1997, all in the Corpus Christi area. She and Carl moved to Amarillo from Corpus Christi in 1997, and she taught at Amarillo High School, until her retirement in 2007. Carolyn continued to substitute teach for the next 10 years. Carolyn has been a very active church member all her life, serving as youth leader at First United Methodist Church of Odem. She was a member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Amarillo, as well as United Methodist Women. She volunteered at BSA Hospice of the Southwest, and was very involved in her sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma, the Zeta Delta Chapter. Carolyn was very involved with 4-H over the years, and was currently serving as president of the Adult Potter County Extension Program. Carolyn adored her grandkids, and loved spending time with them.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Carl Roschetzky.Survivors include two sons, Joe Simpson and wife Erin of Boerne, and Gary Roschetzky and wife Heather of Lamesa; two daughters, Tracy Simpson-Turner and husband Bill of Dodge City, KS, and Beth Lowry of Amarillo; two brothers, Les Giles and his wife De of Amarillo, and Phil Giles of Salt Lake City, UT; and 13 grandchildren, Caleb Myers, Ryland Myers, Abby Turner, Joanna Lowry, Sean Lowry, Aaron Lowry, Trevor Simpson, Shaun La Raia, Austin La Raia, Samantha La Raia, Hunter Roschetzky, Jordyn Roschetzky, and Aubrey Roschetzky.The family suggests memorials may be made to District 2 4-H Excell, 1409 Lubbock Hwy, Lamesa, TX 79331; or to Zeta Delta Grant & Aid for Young Educators, c/o Monique Dupuis, 2219 Peach Tree, Amarillo, TX 79109. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close