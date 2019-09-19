Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo 2800 South Osage Amarillo , TX 79103 (806)-374-1500 Graveside service 10:00 AM Memory Gardens Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Yuvonne Walker-Howard 82, of Amarillo died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Amarillo.



Graveside services will be at 10 AM Friday at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Dave Brown, son in law and pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Rock Springs, WY. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Mrs. Howard was born in Stratford on March 22, 1937. She lived in Amarillo most of her life. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1955. She worked as computer technician for Amarillo ISD for more than 30 years.



Mrs. Howard was an active member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was involved in WMU. She also served many years as a Potter County election judge.



She married Frankie Howard in 1956. He preceded her in death in 2005.



Survivors include, three daughters, Debbie Brown and her husband Dave of Rock Springs, WY, Denise Howard Kleinstiver of Edgewood, NM and DeLynda "Dee Dee" Howard of Amarillo; one son, Dennis Howard and his wife Merri of Amarillo; two brothers, Ronnie Walker and Bobby Walker, both of Amarillo; one sister, Mary Tower of Temple; six grandchildren, Candace, Colby, Joshua, Rachel, Carmella and Kaitlyn. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Craig Living Center and BSA Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Carolyn.



The family suggests memorial donations to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering in care of First Baptist Church of Canyon.





