LARKIN, Carrie Lee Johnson was born May 21, 1929 in Wichita, KS. She graduated from Pawhuska High School after moving frequently in her youth given the transient nature of her father's work during in the Great Depression. Carrie was a graduate of Oklahoma A&M University (now known as Oklahoma State University) where she met the man she would marry. She and Clifford Lee Larkin were married on June 4, 1950 and they settled in Amarillo, TX, where she loved the cool summer nights. Their only child, David Keith, was born in 1959. Carrie held several different positions during her career and retired after serving as the human resources officer for Amarillo's office of the Texas Department of Mental Health Resources. In her retirement she enjoyed volunteering for the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. She had a tremendous faith in God; she loved to laugh; and she passed both of these gifts to her son, Keith.



Carrie is survived by her son Keith (Jackie); four grandchildren that she absolutely adored: Megan Shea (Brian), Melissa Larkin (Nick Koch), Brad (Kelly) and Drew and his fiancé Madeleine Gledhill. She also was blessed to have two great grandchildren: Audrey Shea and Thomas "Tommy" Larkin.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Amarillo Botanical Gardens or a charity of one's own choosing. A celebration of Carrie's life will be held in the Spring of 2021 in her beloved Amarillo, TX.



