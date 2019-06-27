Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll Dwayne "C.D." Littlefield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carroll Dwayne Littlefield passed on May 28, 2019 in the Peloncillo Mountains in Rodeo, New Mexico. C.D. was born on June 21, 1940 in Plainview, Texas and graduated from Lazbuddie High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Eastern New Mexico and Texas Tech University, his Master's degree from Colorado State and finally his doctorate from University of Arizona. C.D. was a Wildlife Biologist, Sandhill Crane defender and author. He traveled the world to do the work that he loved; he had an ambitious goal of doing 15 10-12 year transect-studies that involved walking 15,000 miles on the Ranch during that time frame. These studies were transcribed by Will Moir, retired range biologist for the BLM. C.D. is survived by his sisters, Betty Smith of Mulshoe and Shirley (Steinboch) Smith of Lazbuddie; adopted child, Gailyn of Brookings, OR; and numerous loved family members and friends.

Carroll Dwayne Littlefield passed on May 28, 2019 in the Peloncillo Mountains in Rodeo, New Mexico. C.D. was born on June 21, 1940 in Plainview, Texas and graduated from Lazbuddie High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Eastern New Mexico and Texas Tech University, his Master's degree from Colorado State and finally his doctorate from University of Arizona. C.D. was a Wildlife Biologist, Sandhill Crane defender and author. He traveled the world to do the work that he loved; he had an ambitious goal of doing 15 10-12 year transect-studies that involved walking 15,000 miles on the Ranch during that time frame. These studies were transcribed by Will Moir, retired range biologist for the BLM. C.D. is survived by his sisters, Betty Smith of Mulshoe and Shirley (Steinboch) Smith of Lazbuddie; adopted child, Gailyn of Brookings, OR; and numerous loved family members and friends. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 27 to June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close