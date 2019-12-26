Carroll Killingsworth, 93, passed away on December 22, 2019. Memorial services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Shamrock with Mark Howard, pastor, officiating. Private interment will be in Wheeler Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. and from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Shamrock. Please visit www.brooksfuneral.com for the full obituary.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019