Cary Lucille Morris McDaniel, Eureka Springs, Arkansas, marked her life with barefoot summers in the garden. She enjoyed 68 of them, having been born on April 13, 1952 in Salzburg, Austria, and passing away on November 26, 2020. Her final days were spent with her beloved and loving daughters at her side. She was third of five daughters of George Richard and Laura Jeane (Suiter) Morris.
Cary became what she always wanted to be: a mother twice, a career woman of many trades, and a mama-bear to many. She was a marvelous homemaker and an accomplished businesswoman. From travel consulting at Omni Travel Consultants, graphic design at Midnight Graphics, Director of Business Development for The Muscular Dystrophy Association
in Amarillo to store manager at Parts Unknown, a Eureka Springs boutique, she relished helping people to find joy.
Cary will be remembered by her many dear friends, as she touched lives with her generosity of heart and outgoing nature. May her tribe increase!
She was preceded in death by her parents and Kent Lawrence, who Cary considered a soulmate.
She is survived by her two daughters: Hanna Leigh McDaniel (Tim) Kerns of Oakland, California, and Megan Cole McDaniel (Rain Tenaqiya) of Ukiah, California; ex-husband, Bob McDaniel of Amarillo, Texas; grandson: Dexter Morris Kerns; sisters: Catheryne (Donald) Lankford of Amarillo, Texas, Sheri Hanson (Tony Christian) of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Claudia Morris Ryan of Duarte, California, Bridget (Reid) Gibson of Worth, Missouri; cousin: Craig (Anita) Woods of Amarillo, Texas; nieces: Shannon Leigh (Francois Bouville) Serrurier of Dallas, Texas, Jessica Jeane (Kevin) Mercado of Duarte, California, Lindsay Poni Ryan (Justin Aguinaldo) of Oakland, California; nephews: Brent Allen (Amy) Serrurier of Amarillo, Texas, Jeremy Richard Serrurier of McKinney Texas, Daniel Pierce (Nichole) Ryan II of Norman, Oklahoma, and Donovan Matthew Gibson of Kansas City, Missouri.
A private burial and memorial will be held in Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas. The family requests you celebrate Cary with donations to MDA.org
. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com
