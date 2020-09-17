Cary Todd Scott, Jr. aka "Little", 33, of Amarillo, died Monday, September 14, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive, with Rev. Mike Heron of Bible Baptist Church of Humble, Texas officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Cary was born June 19, 1987 in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Humble High School. Cary worked with his dad for several years. He was a huge fan of the Simpson's show, and was a collector of all things Simpson's. He was known for his love of the color orange. Cary was a member of Polk St. United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billie and Charlotte Scott; and a great-niece, Felicity Rose. Survivors include his beloved dog, Zoey; his mother, Wendy Davis of Splendora; his father, Cary Todd Scott of Amarillo; two sisters, Christina Scott of North Houston, and Ashley Scott of Amarillo; a niece, Cheyenne Scott; great-nephews, Corbin, Levi, and Tyler, Jr.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family suggests that you please wear the color orange and casual attire to the service in honor of Cary.