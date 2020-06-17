Catherine Cecelia "Kat Kat" (Lowry) Brown
1954 - 2020
Catherine Cecelia " Kat Kat" Brown, 65 of Panhandle died Monday, June 15, 2020 in Panhandle. Rosary will be read 6:00 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be 10:00 am Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Burial will be in Panhandle Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Panhandle.

Catherine was born November 12, 1954 in Killeen, TX to Leo Paul and Norma Jean (Lowry) Thielen. She married James Earl Brown December 15, 1979 in Wichita, KS. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She worked at the grocery store as a store clerk. She loved sewing, baking, knitting and talking on the phone.

Catherine was preceded in death by parents and 2 brothers.

Surviving is her husband James. Sons Brian Brown and Bessie of Amarillo; Brent Brown and Tiffany of Wichita, KS; Bradley Brown and wife Britni of Panhandle. Daughter Melissa Love and husband Wendell of McKinney, TX. Brother Donnie Thielen and wife Theresa of Albuquerque, NM. Eight grandchildren Jaiva, Dominic, Cayden, Madilynn, Weston, Taelyn, Wyatt and Archer.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
