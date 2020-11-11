Cathryn Adele Looper Bean Doss, 84, of Amarillo and formerly of Miami passed away on November 7, 2020 in Amarillo.
Memorial graveside service will be 2:00 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 in Miami Cemetery with Rev. Jim Smith, Senior Pastor Emeritus of Saint Stephen United Methodist Church in Amarillo, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Adele was born February 29, 1936 in Laketon, Texas to B Roy and Juanita Looper. She graduated from Miami High School in 1954. After graduation she married David Ross Bean on August 8, 1954 and he passed away on April 14, 1966. Adele later married James Marvin Doss in 1974 and he passed away in 2002. She lived in Lubbock, College Station, and Borger before returning to Miami in 1966 until she moved to Amarillo in 1988. While in Amarillo she worked at Northwest Fabric for 3 years and finally retired from Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, as a secretary, in 2011. Adele was active in the First Christian Church in Miami as she was growing up, as an adult she was a member of First United Methodist Church in Miami and Saint Stephen United Methodist Church in Amarillo. Her hobbies included gardening, quilting, and reading. As an avid reader she enjoyed volunteering at the local libraries in the communities that she lived in.
She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter, Karen Bean and an infant grandson, Brit Bean.
Survivors include daughter, Janice Henderson Myers and husband Jimmy of Amarillo; a son, David Bean and wife Emmy of Gainesville, Virginia; daughter, Angie Campbell of Baird; a sister, Lorene Carlisle of Fort Worth; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Memorial can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
