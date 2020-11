Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cecil's life story with friends and family

Share Cecil's life story with friends and family

Cecil Ray Biggers, 74, of Spearman died October 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at the Oslo Lutheran Church, on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:30a.m. with Rev. Arlen Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow at Hansford Cemetery Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. , Spearman