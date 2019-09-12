Our beloved Cecil Ruth Rhoden Freidberg of Cedar Park, Texas, passed away on September 5th. She succumbed in the final stages of dementia at the age of 84. She is survived by her sister, Peggy; her husband of 63 years, Joseph; her son, David and his wife, Janet; her daughter, Marci; and her grandsons, Michael, Nicholas, and Ryan and his wife, Vanessa. As a lifelong Sandie, she will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas, on Saturday, September 14th at 2 pm. She loved movies, theatre and music, and being surrounded by family and friends always brought her immense joy. Therefore, All are invited to informally gather graveside. Bring stories, pictures and music. If you'd like to make a donation in her name, please do so to "Amarillo High School" and memo: Ruth Rhoden Freidberg Fine Arts Fund. Mail to AHS, 4225 Danbury Street, Amarillo Texas 79109. For more information, go to www.allfaithsonline.com/notices/Ruth-Freidberg.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019