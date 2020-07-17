Cecile D. Smith, 90, of Amarillo passed away July 13, 2020.
Cecile will be available for viewing from 8:00 am-8:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Cecile Deloris Smith was born March 24, 1930 in Gilmore, TX to the late Rev. Eddie and Laura Crow. She was the 8th child of 9 children born to this union. She was united in marriage to Billie Long and to this union was born her only child, Rita Louise Long Carpenter. He proceeded her in death November 1, 1964.
Her basic education was completed at Mt. Enterprise Schools. She attended Texas College and graduated from Sweats Beauty College in Tyler, TX. Years later, she returned to Texas College and received her Cosmetology Instructional License. In 1948, she and her sister opened and operated Crow's Beauty Shop. Cecile attended and graduated from St. Anthony's School of Nursing as an LVN in 1963. She worked at St. Anthony's Hospital as well as continuing to work as a beauty operator for she and her sister's business.
Cecile later moved to Peru, IN where she met and married Charles Smith. She attended the Way of Holiness C.O.G.I.C under the leadership of Supt. Bennie Williams until her retirement then moving to Amarillo, TX. She was employed at Penn-Dixie Steel Company as an Industrial Vocational Nurse in Kokomo, IN. She also worked at Wilson's Packing Company as an Industrial Vocational Nurse in Logansport, IN
She is preceded in death by her parents, Billy Long and Charles Smith; her sisters, Louverna Grayson, Fannie Mae Wright, Jewelene Mouton, Byrdie Ella English; and brothers, L.B. Crow, Rev. Elgie Crow and Willie Crow.
Survivors include her daughter, Rita Carpenter of Amarillo; two grandchildren, Akili Thrower (Anthony) of Indianapolis, IN and Qualic Carpenter Sr. of Grand Prairie, TX; four great-grandchildren, KaDaisha Carpenter, Akia Thrower, Qualic Carpenter Jr., and Amare Thrower; one brother, Forris E. Crow of Lancaster, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
To watch the service livestreamed, please visit www.zoom.com
(Meeting ID:81611442231----Meeting Password: 900058)
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com