Ceda Mae Hough, 72, of Fort Worth died March 21, 2020.
Funeral service will be held today at 10:00 a.m., at Schooler Funeral Home. Due to COVID19, Ceda's service will be live streamed at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com, please click on her tribute to find the link. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery.
Ceda was born July 9, 1947. She attended St. Martin Catholic Elementary School, Carver High School, Amarillo College School of Nursing, Fayetteville Tech. Institute of North Carolina, Sinclair Community College in Dayton, OH, Tarrant County College and Remington College of Fort Worth.
Ceda was known for her lively personality, unique dressing style and love of butterflies. She was a great cook and a committed caregiver.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Booker T. Cornish, Sr. and Ida Snowden; brother, Vernell Cornish; sister, Maryann Cornish Jones.
Ceda leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters, Joann Manuel and Mildred Darton of Amarillo; brother, Booker T. Cornish, Jr. (Eloise) of Amarillo; two nieces, Altrina Cornish of GA and Tomeca Cornish of Amarillo; two nephews, Trendel Cornish of Amarillo and Stephen Darton of Fort Worth; great-niece, Nariha Darton of Fort Worth; and host of extended family, friends, cousins and special cousins, Jerry Martin (Brenda) of Fort Worth and Vernell Marie Evans of Coolidge, TX.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020