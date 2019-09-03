Celia Chairez, 76, of Perryton, Texas died August 31, 2019. Celia Chairez, 76, of Perryton, Texas died Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Perryton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A. M., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Perryton, with Father Cesar Gomez officiating. Burial will follow in Ochiltree Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019