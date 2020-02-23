Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celine Seay Freeman. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Mary's Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

Celine Seay Freeman, 82, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, February 19, 2020.



The family will receive friends from 5-6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the funeral home. A rosary will follow at 6:00 p.m., at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.



Celine was born September 3, 1937, in Amarillo, TX to Antoinette and Tom Seay. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1955. She attended Mount Vernon College and The University of Texas where she was a Pi Beta Phi. Celine married Warren Jenkins Freeman, Jr. on December 5, 1957, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. They spent many enjoyable years together in the family business, Freeman's Flowers.



Celine was a past board member of the Amarillo Junior League, Amarillo Symphony Guild, and past president of the Amarillo Junior League Garden Club. One of Celine's favorite community projects was the Centennial of Amarillo Celebration in which she coordinated. Celine was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral.



Celine was French from her name to her old-world charm, by choice, by style. Thoroughly French, all five feet of her with her big eyes sparkling! Celine loved entertaining. She attended cooking school in Italy where she was taught by the famous Guiliano Bugialli. Her tagliatelle alfredo and roasted leg of lamb were bon appetit! She loved planning the next event, whether it was a family gathering, luncheon, dinner party, or birthday club reunion. With generous hospitality, she and Warren loved to host guests in their home and at Palo Duro Club, where she was a lifelong member. She had a passion for travel, novels, movies, and loved to play Bridge and Canasta. She never missed the Academy Awards!



Her life was very well lived in fact, It was Fabulous!!!



She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Warren Thomas "Tom" Freeman.



Survivors include her husband, Warren Freeman, of Amarillo, TX; two sons, Philip Freeman and wife Lisa, of Bowling Green, KY, and Wilson Freeman and wife Tonya, of Amarillo, TX; a sister, Soeurette Cowan and husband Bob, of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Hayden Freeman, Berkley Freeman, Austin Freeman and wife Mikkel, Hampton Freeman, Wilson "Wils" Freeman, Jr. and T.J., Luke Freeman, and Savannah Freeman; great-grandchildren, Taos Freeman, Ellie Laine Freeman, and Porter Freeman; a niece, Toinette Tillinghast and husband Lonnie; a nephew, Chris Jolley; great-nephews, Max Tillinghast and Sam Tillinghast; and great-nieces, Gabrielle "Gabby" Celine Tillinghast and Graciella "Gracie" Soeurette Tillinghast.



