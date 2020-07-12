Chad Eric Sandoval of Jonesboro Arkansas died on July 1, 2020 at age 45. He was born on February 3, 1975 in Hereford, TX.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mrs. Kathryn Davis and Bill Acton Sr. and uncles, Bill Acton Jr., and Timmy Sandoval all of Amarillo, TX. Survivors include parents Jim and Lorraine "Tootie" Acton Sandoval of Hereford, TX.
Survivors of Amarillo TX include: sister, Mrs. Kara and Matt Moore (husband); niece, Faith Underwood and nephew, Brayden "BT" Daniel; uncle, Barry Acton: aunt, Cindy Acton; and cousins, BD Acton Ware, Lizzie Williams, Blake Acton, Brody Acton, and Marlar John Acton.
Survivors of Hereford include grandmother, Mary Kaye Sandoval, and Weldon Knabe (life partner) and aunts, Kim Hamby, and Angie Andrade. Survivor of Anson TX, step grandfather, Andy Sandoval, including many other extended family survivors.
Chad attended schools in Hereford until his mid-junior year and graduated from Dimmitt High School in 1993. Chad competed in multiple sports. Immediately after high school graduation, Chad began his career in agricultural business by harvesting wheat fields from Texas to North Dakota. Chad graduated from West Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics and Physics, he headed north working for John Deere Corporation traveling the world. Later, he settled in Jonesboro Arkansas retiring from John Deere Corporate to work as the Regional Vice President of Greenway Equipment Inc. He was also involved in other business joint ventures including building homes and hunting lodge ownership. Chad never met a stranger and lived life to the fullest. He would want you to do the same. Chad lived his life by an Abraham Lincoln quote, "LIVE A GOOD LIFE and in the end, its not the years in a life, it's the life in the years. Chad considered his many friends as family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be to West Texas A&M University for the Greater Texas Foundation-Kathryn Davis Acton, Registered Nurse Removing Educational Barriers Scholarship. Giving to the scholarship is in honor of Chad's respect of his grandmother's, aunt's, sister's, and niece's dedication to the nursing profession.
Memorial information: The Greater Texas Foundation-Kathryn Davis Acton, RN Removing Educational Barriers Scholarship Department of Nursing, College of Nursing & Health Sciences, WTAMU Foundation, Box 60766, Canyon, TX 79016-0001, Phone: 806-651-2070.
A celebration of Chad's life will be held in Jonesboro Arkansas on July 18th, at Ridge Point Country Club, 2510 Ridge Point Drive, Jonesboro Arkansas 72404 from 4 to 8PM. Due to Covid concerns a memorial for Chad in Amarillo TX. is yet TBD. Please visit Emerson Funeral Home website for any updates and comments. www.emersonfuneralhome.com