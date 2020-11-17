Chancellor Ralph "Chance" Bernard, 44, of Amarillo, Texas, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California.Chance was born on February 27, 1976 in Lubbock, Texas. The family moved to Amarillo when he was in grade school. He is a graduate of River Road High School in Amarillo and received his BBA degree from Wayland Baptist University. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved fast cars and jet skiing. Chance enjoyed drag racing and started at the age of 16. After high school he worked restoring player pianos and antique tractors. Chance was a journeyman auto mechanic and worked for Pro 1 Automotive of Amarillo. He spent over 13 years employed at the Pantex Plant in Amarillo. He served as Steward and Vice President of Local 1250 IMAW.He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Ann Lott-Bernard, father, Richard Ralph Bernard and step-mother Donna Wilson-Bernard.Survivors include a sister, Layne Miller-Campbell and husband David of Conroe, Texas, two brothers, Terence Bernard and his wife Whitney and Shane Bernard and his wife Amy of Amarillo and five nephews and nieces.Memorial services are scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.