1/1
Chancellor Ralph "Chance" Bernard
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chancellor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chancellor Ralph "Chance" Bernard, 44, of Amarillo, Texas, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California.

Chance was born on February 27, 1976 in Lubbock, Texas. The family moved to Amarillo when he was in grade school. He is a graduate of River Road High School in Amarillo and received his BBA degree from Wayland Baptist University. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved fast cars and jet skiing. Chance enjoyed drag racing and started at the age of 16. After high school he worked restoring player pianos and antique tractors. Chance was a journeyman auto mechanic and worked for Pro 1 Automotive of Amarillo. He spent over 13 years employed at the Pantex Plant in Amarillo. He served as Steward and Vice President of Local 1250 IMAW.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Ann Lott-Bernard, father, Richard Ralph Bernard and step-mother Donna Wilson-Bernard.

Survivors include a sister, Layne Miller-Campbell and husband David of Conroe, Texas, two brothers, Terence Bernard and his wife Whitney and Shane Bernard and his wife Amy of Amarillo and five nephews and nieces.

Memorial services are scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX 79103
(806) 374-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 16, 2020
My Condolences
Tim Nester
Coworker
November 14, 2020
Chance lived with me for 10 months in Santa Barbara. He spoke often about his family. He had great remorse about not getting his mom an ice cream shake before she passed. He laughed often about his brothers and their children. He loved working at Pro1 and was so proud of all the awards and certifications he earned at the "bicycle repair shop." While he lived with me he trained for smog certification and had the highest scores in his class. He also became manager of a gas station in Montecito and frequently told me of celebrity sightings . . . Oprah, Ellen, Rob Lowe and sons, the star from Back to the Future, and Men in Black. He also loved the dear friend who sent his tool set and other "toys" out here to California from Texas. Chance was also interviewed for a public service announcement for Showers of Blessing in Santa Barbara. The interview can be accessed on the Showers of Blessing web site. I have great affection for Chance and will miss his dimples, quick wit, and political ideologies. Rest in peace, dear friend. Jeannie 6020kilo@gmail.com
Jeannie
Friend
November 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tami
November 13, 2020
Man at a loss of words don't know what to say very sad if you guys need anything feel free to call .... Rick Armijo
Richard Armijo
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe Emerson
Friend
November 11, 2020
My fondest memories are at the lake house. Will always remember his fun spirit and love for us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with you always. Sending our love.
Love, Elizabeth, Scott, Abby, & Taylor Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Family
November 11, 2020
Terrance and Shane. I’m terribly sad to hear about Chance. I will always remember him as being so kind. Lots of fun memories with you all. Shad still talks about the Nova every chance he gets. Love and prayers from the Winn family!
Shad and Mandi Winn
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved