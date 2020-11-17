Chance lived with me for 10 months in Santa Barbara. He spoke often about his family. He had great remorse about not getting his mom an ice cream shake before she passed. He laughed often about his brothers and their children. He loved working at Pro1 and was so proud of all the awards and certifications he earned at the "bicycle repair shop." While he lived with me he trained for smog certification and had the highest scores in his class. He also became manager of a gas station in Montecito and frequently told me of celebrity sightings . . . Oprah, Ellen, Rob Lowe and sons, the star from Back to the Future, and Men in Black. He also loved the dear friend who sent his tool set and other "toys" out here to California from Texas. Chance was also interviewed for a public service announcement for Showers of Blessing in Santa Barbara. The interview can be accessed on the Showers of Blessing web site. I have great affection for Chance and will miss his dimples, quick wit, and political ideologies. Rest in peace, dear friend. Jeannie 6020kilo@gmail.com

Jeannie

Friend