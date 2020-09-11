1/
Chandan Patel
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chandan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chandan Patel, 73, of Amarillo died September 10, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Friday September 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday September 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. The Service will be broadcast live from the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved