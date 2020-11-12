1/1
Chandra Renee Jones
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kandie was born August 16, 1979, in Amarillo, TX, to Mr. Delaware Jones & Rebecca Timmons. Kandie loved spending time with her four children, her god-daughter and traveling with her mother. She leaves to cherish her life and memories: her mother; Rebecca K. Timmons of Amarillo, TX, two brothers; Daimon D. Jones and Devon L Jones both of Amarillo, TX, her four children; Kyren D. Jones-Watson, Kenan B. Jones-Watson , Kaisa Jones-Watson and Kivah Jones-Brown all from Amarillo, TX, her god-daughter; Tori-Aunna Moore, her nephews; Blake L. Jones, FT. Worth, Joshua R. Skinner, FT. Worth, LaVon D. Jones, Amarillo, TX. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives. She also had a host of coworkers, dear friends and many very special friends from Fort Worth, TX; Brenham, TX and Amarillo, TX. The viewing will be held Friday, November 13th at Temple of Praise Community Church from 6PM-7PM, Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14th at Temple of Praise Community Church at 11AM. Burial Memory Garden. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral service
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Temple of Praise Community Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Temple of Praise Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79107
806-376-6022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved