Kandie was born August 16, 1979, in Amarillo, TX, to Mr. Delaware Jones & Rebecca Timmons. Kandie loved spending time with her four children, her god-daughter and traveling with her mother. She leaves to cherish her life and memories: her mother; Rebecca K. Timmons of Amarillo, TX, two brothers; Daimon D. Jones and Devon L Jones both of Amarillo, TX, her four children; Kyren D. Jones-Watson, Kenan B. Jones-Watson , Kaisa Jones-Watson and Kivah Jones-Brown all from Amarillo, TX, her god-daughter; Tori-Aunna Moore, her nephews; Blake L. Jones, FT. Worth, Joshua R. Skinner, FT. Worth, LaVon D. Jones, Amarillo, TX. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives. She also had a host of coworkers, dear friends and many very special friends from Fort Worth, TX; Brenham, TX and Amarillo, TX. The viewing will be held Friday, November 13th at Temple of Praise Community Church from 6PM-7PM, Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14th at Temple of Praise Community Church at 11AM. Burial Memory Garden. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com