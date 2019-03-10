Charleen Burns, 91, of Amarillo died Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Robison Chapel at First Christian Church with Curtis Keith and J. Alexander officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Charleen was born September 16, 1927, in Plainview, TX to Charles and Mary Burns. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of St. Anthony's Hospital and First Christian Church. She had worked for KGNC and at the Stockyards before becoming office manager at A&S Steel Buildings for many years.
Survivors included many "adopted" children, including, Kathy Brown and husband Brian, of Amarillo, TX; and James Schenck and wife Sheri, of Amarillo, TX; along with many "adopted" extended family.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019