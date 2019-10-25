Charlene Lacy Ninemire, 79, of Amarillo, TX died on October 22, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Paramount Baptist Church with Lance Herrington officiating. Burial will be at Dreamland Cemetery in Turkey, TX. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Charlene was born on November 29, 1939, in Turkey, TX to Harmon and Mamie Gray. She was a long-standing member of Paramount Baptist Church.
Charlene's career consisted most of being a mother and grandmother. She worked as a Realtor for many years and she was a long-time volunteer for the Republican Party.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wes Ninemire; her children's father, Ronald Lacy, Sr.; her son, Ron Lacy, Jr.; her brother, Donald Gray; and her parents.
Survivors include her two daughters, Alicia Lacy Downey and husband Randy, of Amarillo, and Crystal Lacy Edwards and husband Marc, of Los Angeles, CA; son, Tim Lacy, of Amarillo; daughter-in-law, Susanne Lacy, of Amarillo; sister, Sharon Hukill and husband James; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019