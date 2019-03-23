Charlene Sallee Sidwell, 81, of Texline, Texas died March 20, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Central Time on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Texline Cemetery with Rev. Billy Rammage officiating. Charlene (Sallee) Sidwell was born on December 12, 1937 in Mills, New Mexico to Marvin Sallee and Nina (Horn) Sallee. Charlene married Donald Sidwell on November 25, 1956 in Clayton, New Mexico. She is survived by her husband, 3 daughters; Margo Sidwell, Kim Monk and Cory Davidson, 1 son; Tony Sidwell, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 sister; Marlene Hightower and 1 brother; David Sallee. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , www.hassfuneralhome.com
Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. - Clayton
324 Main St. P. O. Box 187
Clayton, NM 88415
575-374-2211
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019