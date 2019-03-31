Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene (Sallee) Sidwell. View Sign

Charlene Sallee Sidwell was born in Mills, New Mexico on December 12, 1937 and slipped away in her sleep to be with her savior in heaven on March 20, 2019. She was 81 years young.



She will be greatly missed by husband, Don Sidwell as well as her children; Margo Sidwell of Tucumcari, Tony Sidwell of Texline, Kim Monk and her husband Dan of Amarillo, and Corey Davidson and her husband Todd of Ulysses. 6 grandchildren, Michael Monk, Ryan Davidson, Kayla Monk Schumacher, Brittney Davidson, Kami Monk Garza, Alison Davidson and 13 great grandchildren; Also missing her is Charlene's brother Dave and wife Lois Sallee of New Zealand and sister, Marlene Hightower of Leveland and many nieces and nephews. Her brother described her as a gentle and caring soul who was a blessing to all who knew her.



Born to Marvin and Nina Sallee, Charlene attended school in Grenville, New Mexico for ten years. When the Grenville school closed she finished her high school years at Clayton High School "Class of 55". She enjoyed her years as a cheerleader, class officer and was a wealth of information on New Mexico history. She credited her knowledge of history on her outstanding teachers through the years. Upon graduation Charlene was employed by The Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company.



Charlene's faith was important to her. Making a public profession of faith at the age of eight in the Baptist Church, and she was baptized in a small creek behind their farm in Grenville, New Mexico.



On Sunday, 25th of November, Charlene married Donald Sidwell of Texline at the home of Rev. William A Ware. The couple's attendants were Jo Ann Turley of Clayton and Norman McDaniel of Amarillo. Together they had four children and lived in Amarillo, Texas for many years before moving to Texline.



Char, as she was affectionately known, was an avid Genealogy researcher who was constantly finding interesting and unknown stories on the families history. We will always remember her infectious laughter and positive outlook on life. Charlene was a loving wife, mother and grandma. She was always joyful and had a smile for everyone. She was a great prayer warrior.



She was preceded in death by her parents; Marvin and Nina Sallee, two brothers; Don Sallee and his wife, Billie of Cheyene, Wyoming and Gene Sallee with his wife, Donita of Denver, Colorado. Also in heaven before her was a sister-in-law, Shirley Sallee of New Zealand and her daughter, Laloni Sallee also of New Zealand.

Charlene Sallee Sidwell was born in Mills, New Mexico on December 12, 1937 and slipped away in her sleep to be with her savior in heaven on March 20, 2019. She was 81 years young.She will be greatly missed by husband, Don Sidwell as well as her children; Margo Sidwell of Tucumcari, Tony Sidwell of Texline, Kim Monk and her husband Dan of Amarillo, and Corey Davidson and her husband Todd of Ulysses. 6 grandchildren, Michael Monk, Ryan Davidson, Kayla Monk Schumacher, Brittney Davidson, Kami Monk Garza, Alison Davidson and 13 great grandchildren; Also missing her is Charlene's brother Dave and wife Lois Sallee of New Zealand and sister, Marlene Hightower of Leveland and many nieces and nephews. Her brother described her as a gentle and caring soul who was a blessing to all who knew her.Born to Marvin and Nina Sallee, Charlene attended school in Grenville, New Mexico for ten years. When the Grenville school closed she finished her high school years at Clayton High School "Class of 55". She enjoyed her years as a cheerleader, class officer and was a wealth of information on New Mexico history. She credited her knowledge of history on her outstanding teachers through the years. Upon graduation Charlene was employed by The Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company.Charlene's faith was important to her. Making a public profession of faith at the age of eight in the Baptist Church, and she was baptized in a small creek behind their farm in Grenville, New Mexico.On Sunday, 25th of November, Charlene married Donald Sidwell of Texline at the home of Rev. William A Ware. The couple's attendants were Jo Ann Turley of Clayton and Norman McDaniel of Amarillo. Together they had four children and lived in Amarillo, Texas for many years before moving to Texline.Char, as she was affectionately known, was an avid Genealogy researcher who was constantly finding interesting and unknown stories on the families history. We will always remember her infectious laughter and positive outlook on life. Charlene was a loving wife, mother and grandma. She was always joyful and had a smile for everyone. She was a great prayer warrior.She was preceded in death by her parents; Marvin and Nina Sallee, two brothers; Don Sallee and his wife, Billie of Cheyene, Wyoming and Gene Sallee with his wife, Donita of Denver, Colorado. Also in heaven before her was a sister-in-law, Shirley Sallee of New Zealand and her daughter, Laloni Sallee also of New Zealand. Funeral Home Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. - Clayton

324 Main St. P. O. Box 187

Clayton , NM 88415

575-374-2211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close