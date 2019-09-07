Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Arnold Houseman. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Graveside service 2:00 PM Llano Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Arnold Houseman of Amarillo, TX passed away Sept. 6, 2019, at the age of 97.



Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., today, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Charles was born Dec. 25, 1921, in Moran, TX. After the untimely death of his father, the family moved to Vega, TX. Charles would later meet his beloved wife, Maxine Hutchens. The couple married on Dec. 24, 1942, while Charles was attending West Texas State College. Soon after his marriage, Charles answered the call of service during World War II. Charles proudly served in the US Army, where he received several ribbons and medals, including the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat.



Charles was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother, and his cherished wife of 73 years, Maxine.



Those that will be missing him are his three children, Lewis Houseman, Reda Tipton and her husband Jim, and Chuck Houseman and his wife, Marti; and three grandchildren, Rodney Duffy and his wife Sheranna, Kelli Heatley and her husband Bryan, Amy Wills and her husband Floyd. Also missing him will be his four great-grandchildren, Austin Duffy and his wife Amanda, Ashley Duffy, Dallas Rose, and Cole Davis.



The family wants to thank the staff and nurses of the Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home for their many years of wonderful care.



Sign the online guestbook at





Charles Arnold Houseman of Amarillo, TX passed away Sept. 6, 2019, at the age of 97.Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., today, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.Charles was born Dec. 25, 1921, in Moran, TX. After the untimely death of his father, the family moved to Vega, TX. Charles would later meet his beloved wife, Maxine Hutchens. The couple married on Dec. 24, 1942, while Charles was attending West Texas State College. Soon after his marriage, Charles answered the call of service during World War II. Charles proudly served in the US Army, where he received several ribbons and medals, including the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat.Charles was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother, and his cherished wife of 73 years, Maxine.Those that will be missing him are his three children, Lewis Houseman, Reda Tipton and her husband Jim, and Chuck Houseman and his wife, Marti; and three grandchildren, Rodney Duffy and his wife Sheranna, Kelli Heatley and her husband Bryan, Amy Wills and her husband Floyd. Also missing him will be his four great-grandchildren, Austin Duffy and his wife Amanda, Ashley Duffy, Dallas Rose, and Cole Davis.The family wants to thank the staff and nurses of the Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home for their many years of wonderful care.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close