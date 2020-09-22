Charles (Chuck) DeWayne Starr, of Amarillo, passed from this life at the age of 81 on September 17, 2020.
Chuck was born in Wheeler County, Texas on April 25, 1939 where he was raised by his mother, Sarah Mc Candless Guimm and his maternal grandparents. He had one sister, Sammy Jean Gladden, his lifelong best friend, until she proceeded him.
Chuck graduated from Panhandle High School in 1957, attended W.T. and served in the United State Army.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruth Elizabeth (Sturtz) Starr, nephews Jerry (Linda) Gladden and Mark Gladden of Chattanooga, TN, brother- in - law, George (Heather) Sturtz of Albany, Oregon, niece Marie Yeoger of Corvallis, Oregon ,nephew David Sturts of Warner, Oklahoma, and Aunt Doris Guinn and half-brother David of Cleveland, Oklahoma , as well as cousins and their families.
Chuck owned and operated Starr Body Shop is Amarillo and met and made many wonderful friends. He also enjoyed farming in Lipscomb County and was awarded Outstanding Young farmer By the Lipscomb County Conservation Service. Again, adding more outstanding friends, in particular Bill Watson. He spent many happy hours at Trade Winds Airport earning multiple ratings as a private pirolate and enjoying flying. He also enjoyed that special group of people involved in flying.
As a Lion he was he was a Malvin Jones Recipient. Chuck was a kind, patient and genital man who loved people and animals. He is much missed by his red tabby cat, Petunia.
A special thanks to the BSA and BSA Hospices nurses and staff.
Memorials may be made to Amarillo Lone Star Lions Club, P.O. Box 20421, Amarillo, Tx 79114, P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo, 2500 West 6th Aux., Amarillo, Tx. 79106 or a charity of choice
.
Graveside services was held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Darrouzett Cemetery in Darrouzett, Texas.
Arrangements were made by Scotty Schilling Funeral Director in Follett, Texas. Condolences can be made to the family at www.schillingfhg.com