Charles D. (Durwood) Lewis, 92 of Amarillo died March 6, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Durwood Lewis.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Durwood was born March 23, 1926 in Turkey, TX to Guy and Willie Mae Lewis. Guy died when Durwood was very small. Willie Mae remarried to Alva Davis and they lived in Colorado for a while. They then moved to Gray Mule where he grew up with brothers and sisters (Harold, Corky, Noradale, Patsy and Posy).
Durwood joined the Navy and fought in WWII. When he returned, he worked at the lumbar yard and that's when he married Joyce Ramsey. When Corky returned from the Army, Durwood, Corky and both families moved to Amarillo in 1954. They continued in the car business for the next 50 years.
Durwood will be missed dearly.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
(806) 352-2727
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019