Service Information Brown Funeral Directors - Borger 206 W 1st Borger , TX 79008 (806)-273-7555 Memorial service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church 200 N. McGee Street Borger , TX

Surrounded by his loving family, Charles E. Cooke, Jr. went home to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on September 24, 2019.



He was born on November 5, 1929, the only child, to Charles E. Cooke, Sr. and Irma W.( Hegberg) Cooke in Memphis, Tennessee.



With his father's job, they moved around to Chicago, Oklahoma, Amarillo and finally to Jacksonville, Texas. It was in Jacksonville where he met his love, his friend and his match, Mary Dean. They married on May 17, 1952.



Charles graduated at 17 years of age and was Valedictorian of his Jacksonville class. He attended Lon Morris Junior College and went on to attend the University of Texas where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance. While attending UT, he was in the band and was first chair as a trombone player. He also received a Masters degree from Southern Methodist University Southwestern Graduate School of Banking.



Charles and Mary moved to Austin where he began working as a Bank Examiner. He was most disciplined and determined in his endeavors. His job took him to several cities including Dallas, Amarillo and Borger.



They moved to Borger in 1959 and he took the position of Executive Vice President of First National Bank and with his great knowledge and experience, Charles became President of First National Bank. He then continued his work at TCW Supply, Inc., that he and his son owned until 2013.



Charles always had the best in mind in all of his dealings. His integrity was beyond measure. He had the incredible ability to see the "big picture" and then strive to reach its full potential. This ability made him a leader to make a difference.



He was involved and sat on many boards, serving on the Chamber of Commerce, BISD School Board as President, Lions Club, First United Methodist Church as Treasurer, a Sunday School teacher, he started a men's Prayer Breakfast, the Lay Ministry Mission, Emmaus Walk, Kairos Prison Ministry and many businesses. He was instrumental in bringing into existence the Borger Community Activity Center. In each area he served, he made a difference in the community as well as individual lives. Charles provided ways for opportunities and growth for all.



His personal life was the same. He loved, lead , taught and reared his children to love the Lord, using integrity in all they do and to serve others.



Charles lead by example in life. Each day, he would wake early for this quiet time with the Lord. He would arrive at work early to be prepared for the day and work toward perfection until the end. He was a most generous man, giving of himself, his resources and his finances.



Charles endured and persevered through life's ups and downs with the character of Christ; faithful, steadfast, generous, full of hope, assured, willing and most importantly, loving. Whether at home, on the lake or in the mountains, he cherished his time with his wife and their children. He was very musical, playing the piano and the trombone. He and Mary loved dancing to good music.



His life was full and he lived intently to bear witness of the love and grace of Jesus Christ. Through many health issues, he continued forward in strength with an enduring spirit without complaints. God blessed him beyond measure and Charles in turn blessed countless people , especially his family, who give God all the glory for his life.



Charles was preceded in death by his most precious wife, Mary and his parents.



Left behind to forever cherish his memory are their children: 2 daughters: Marilyn Kay Archer and husband Robert of Borger and Leslie Ann Cowden and husband John of Granbury, Texas; 2 sons: Charles Dean Cooke of Borger and Clayton E. Cooke and wife Lynne of Amarillo; 11 grandchildren: Colin Archer and wife Sarah, Luke Archer, Melanie Archer Hahn and husband Kevin, Shelby Cooke, Chandler Cooke and wife Mindy, Chelsea Green and husband Dallas, Jon Harrison, Jennifer Harrison, Janessa Harrison, Hillary Cowden and Blair Cowden; 6 great grandchildren: Charles Joseph, Katelyn Liberty, Adeline Grace, Carter Cooke ,Delanie Free and Baby Green (due in October).



A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. McGee Street, Borger.



Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Cooke's honor to Ceta Canyon Camp and Retreat Center, 37201 FM 1721, Happy, Texas 79042



Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.

